French Open to ban Serena's 'catsuit'

The French Open is introducing a dress code for next season, with an official pointing out three-time champion Serena Williams as a prime reason.

French Tennis Federation president Bernard Giudicelli said the “catsuit” worn by Williams during this year’s tournament would be out of bounds going forward.

“It will no longer be accepted. One must respect the game and the place,” said Giudicelli.

Williams wore the skin-tight black catsuit for her opening match at Roland Garros this year, saying it made her feel like a super hero and dedicating it to new mothers.

“All the moms out there that had a tough pregnancy ... have to come back and try to be fierce, in (the) middle of everything,” said Williams, who was returning from a long layoff after the birth of her first child.

The new rules weren’t released, but Giudicelli says they won’t be as restrictive as Wimbledon’s all-white policy.