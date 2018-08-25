Woman, brother-in-law commit suicide over alleged affair in Gujranwala

According to police, Shazia and her brother-in-law Saqib wanted to get married and overdosed on pills following an argument between her and her husband. Photo: GeO news

GUJRANWALA: A woman and her brother-in-law committed suicide in the Sindhwan area of the city on Friday night, Geo News reported.



According to police, the deceased woman and man, who have been identified as Shazia and Saqib, overdosed on pills leading to their death.

Moreover, police said, Shazia had been married to Saqib's elder brother, Faisal, for three months. However, she wanted to divorce Faisal and marry Saqib.

Shazia and her husband had an argument over her wanting the divorce and as a result, she took the pills, police said.

When Saqib found out about Shazia's death he took pills as well, police added.

Police said that further investigations into the case are underway.