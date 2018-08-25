Can't connect right now! retry
Hazara girl wins first Karate medal for Pakistan in Asian Games

Saturday Aug 25, 2018

KARACHI: A 19-year old Hazara girl bagged first medal for Pakistan in Karate in the ongoing Asian Games.

Nargis, hailing from Quetta’s Hazara community won a bronze medal in Karate by outclassing Nepal’s Rita Karki in a 3-1 match in the 68+ kg event held in Indonesia.

“I had the expectation of winning the medal, my friends and my coaches everyone were expecting this, I gave everything on the floor,” Nargis reportedly said to the press. “I believe that Pakistanis should not make excuses anymore; that is my advice to other female athletes. We always think that being a Pakistani we can’t achieve much, but we can.”

Nargis is the first Pakistani female fighter to secure a Karate medal at Asian games, with her recent win Pakistan now has total two medals in the tournament.

