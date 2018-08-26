Asian Games: Pakistan thrash Malaysia 4-1 to enter semis

For Pakistan, Ejaz Ahmed scored two goals while Mubasshir Ali and Mohammad Irfan hit one goal each-Photo: File

Pakistan recorded their fourth consecutive win in the men’s hockey competition of the Asian Games on Sunday as they thrashed the 12th ranked Malaysia 4-1 in Jakarta.

Both teams have qualified for the semi-finals after the preliminary round, in which Pakistan will now play their last match against Bangladesh on August 28.

For Pakistan, Ejaz Ahmed scored two goals while Mubashir Ali and Mohammad Irfan hit one goal each.

Earlier, Pakistan won all their first three matches with big margins: 10-0 against Thailand, 10-0 against Oman and 16-0 against Kazakhstan.