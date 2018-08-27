Aleem Khan resigns from business before taking oath as minister

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Aleem Khan resigned from all of his businesses on Monday before taking oath as provincial minister.



Aleem Khan was named as Minister for Local Government in the 23-member Punjab cabinet announced by the ruling PTI government a day ago.

“Before taking oath as minister, I have resigned from the directorship and chief executive from all companies of my businesses,” the PTI leader tweeted.

The new Punjab cabinet will take oath at Governor House in Lahore at 5pm today.

Acting Punjab Governor Chaudhry Parvez Elahi will administer oath to the cabinet members.