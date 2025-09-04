US 'strongly condemns' suicide attack at BNP rally in Quetta

Security personnel inspect a damaged vehicle at the site of an explosion after a suicide bombing in Quetta on September 2, 2025. — AFP

Embassy expresses condolences to families of deceased, injured.

Washington vows solidarity with Pakistan in fight against terrorism.

Balochistan govt forms committee to probe suicide attack.



The United States has strongly condemned the suicide attack in Quetta at a Balochistan National Party (BNP) public meeting which claimed at least 15 lives two days ago.

"We offer our sincere condolences to the loved ones of those who were killed and injured," the US Embassy in Islamabad wrote on X.

"The Pakistani people deserve to live free from violence and fear," the statement read.

Expressing solidarity with Islamabad, the US Embassy said that Washington "stands shoulder-to-shoulder with Pakistan against reprehensible terrorist groups such as Daesh that has claimed responsibility for this attack, and in the global fight against terrorism."

On Tuesday night, the political rally in Balochistan capital was targeted by a suicide attack in a busy area near Shahwani Stadium, leaving more than a dozen dead and nearly 38 wounded.

The provincial government formed an investigation committee to probe the incident.

With the Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti directing the authorities to shift the wounded to Karachi if needed, President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif issued strong condemnations over the terror attack targeting the BNP's political gathering.

Separately, a case was registered against unidentified individuals over the suicide attack featuring murder, attempted murder and anti-terrorism provisions, said a spokesperson of the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD).

The latest terror incident comes against the backdrop of increased attacks particularly in its Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

According to a report released by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS), an Islamabad-based think tank, the country witnessed 78 terrorist attacks during June, which resulted in at least 100 deaths. Among the fatalities were 53 security personnel, 39 civilians, six militants, and two members of local peace committees.

A total of 189 people were injured, including 126 members of the security forces and 63 civilians. Altogether, the violence and operations led to 175 deaths in June — among them, 55 security personnel, 77 militants, 41 civilians, and two peace committee members.