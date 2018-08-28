Resolution submitted in Punjab Assembly condemning Pakpattan DPO’s transfer

Pakpattan DPO Rizwan Umar Gondal (L); Khawar Maneka (R)

LAHORE: A resolution was submitted in Punjab Assembly on Tuesday condemning the transfer of Pakpattan District Police Officer after he intercepted the former husband of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s wife for speeding.

The resolution, submitted by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MPA Hina Pervaiz Butt, slams the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government for failing to uphold its promise of depoliticising police.

The text of the resolution reads that Pakpattan DPO Rizwan Umar Gondal was transferred through political interference, after police personnel under his watch tried to stop Khawar Maneka, ex-husband of Bushra Bibi, at a checkpoint.

The party claiming to bring police reforms violated the law, the resolution states, adding that the DPO’s transfer was carried out for revenge which is regrettable.

The resolution demands that DPO Rizwan Umar Gondal be reinstated immediately and the federal government conduct an inquiry into the matter without any bias.

Those responsible for the incident should be held accountable as per the law, the resolution adds.

Media reports of Pakpattan DPO Rizwan Umar Gondal’s transfer sparked a controversy on Monday, as speculation suggested that the police officer was transferred because of the August 23 altercation between the police and Maneka.

Inspector-General Punjab, soon after the reports, denied that Gondal was transferred under any pressure and said it was done due to his giving misleading statements about misbehaviour by police personnel with a citizen.

Information Minister Punjab Fayyaz ul Chohan said that the PTI has nothing to do with the incident and that the party does not believe in meddling in institutions.

He promised to hold an investigation afresh and bring facts to the fore within 48 hours.