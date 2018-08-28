Gold price increases in Pakistan

KARACHI: The price of gold has increased in Pakistan owing to a rise in the international market.



The President of the Sarafa (Jewelry) Bazaar Association, Haroon Chand informed Geo News that the per tola (11.33 grams) had risen by Rs2,000 to Rs58,300. The price for ten grams rose by Rs17,500 to Rs49,983.

The per tola price of silver also increased in the country by Rs10 and was now being sold at Rs800.

In the international market, gold gained above $1,200 per ounce on Monday as the dollar weakened after the United States and Mexico struck an agreement that lowers trade tensions.