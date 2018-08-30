Iranian FM Javad Zarif arrives in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif arrived here on Thursday, marking the first official visit of a country’s diplomat since the new government’s formation.



High-level Pakistani officials received the Iranian dignitary and gave him a warm welcome.

The Foreign Office said that the Iranian FM will meet his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mehmood Qureshi in a one-on-one meeting.

Iranian FM Zarif will hold official talks with FM Qureshi, the FO said in a statement.

The Iranian minister is also expected to meet Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Moreover, Japanese state minister Kazuyuki Nakane will also arrive in Islamabad today for a two-day visit where he will meet with Qureshi and other government officials.

On Wednesday, US Defence Secretary James Mattis confirmed Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Joseph Dunford will visit Pakistan next week to meet PM Imran.

Speaking at a news briefing at the Pentagon, Mattis said Pompeo and General Dunford will meet with PM Imran and other Pakistani leaders and discuss relations between the two countries.

The two dignitaries are expected in Islamabad for a one-day visit on September 5.