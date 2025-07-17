Authorities seek army's help amid urban flooding risk in Islamabad, Pindi

Officials monitor the water level and situation at Rawalpindi's Nullah Leh amid torrential rains on July 17, 2025. — Reporter

RAWALPINDI: Torrential showers continued to batter Islamabad and adjoining Rawalpindi overnight, with 199 millimetres of rain raising fears of urban flooding, prompting the administration to seek army's help in the twin cities.

As per a Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) spokesperson, the authority's managing director has reached out to the Pakistan Army's 111 Brigade as it has been decided to call in the army in case of an emergency.

With the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecasting more downpour, sirens have been sounded in areas surrounding Nullah Leh as the water level has risen by 16 feet.

Wasa has said that a rain emergency has been imposed and its teams and heavy machinery have been deployed in low-lying areas of Rawalpindi with personnel busy in drainage efforts to address accumulated water.

"Nullah Leh and drains across the city are being continuously monitored," said Wasa MD, adding that the water level at Katarian was 16 feet and 14 feet at Gowalmandi Bridge.

Meanwhile, Rescue 1122 has also been put on high alert, with its district administration officer advising people to safe places before urban flooding and to evacuate dilapidated buildings.

So far, Saidpur has received 53mm of rain, 77mm in Golra, 95mm in Bokra, 67mm in Shamsabad, 105mm in Kachehri, 90mm in Pirwadhai and Gowalmandi and 80mm in Katarian.

Cloudburst in Chakwal

Apart from the twin cities, various areas across Punjab continue to be battered by heavy rains. A cloud burst was witnessed in Chakwal, causing as much as 423mm of rain.

Several low-lying areas have been inundated with water, entering the houses. The district administration has said that a rescue operation was underway to move citizens to safer places.

As per the additional deputy commissioner, the dire situation is a result of a cloudburst.



This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.