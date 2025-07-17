PAF to showcase JF-17 Thunder fighter jets at military airshow in UK

PAF’s JF-17 Thunder Block-III fighter jets arrives in UK to take part in RIAT 2025. — Screengrab via ISPR

Jets conduct mid-air refuelling with IL-78 tanker en route.

Block-III jets feature advanced radar, long-range BVR missiles.

Airshow will take place from July 18 to 20.



A contingent from the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) has arrived in the United Kingdom (UK) to take part in this year’s Royal International Air Tattoo (RIAT), one of the world’s most prestigious military airshows, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement on Thursday.

According to the military’s media wing, the PAF team touched down at Royal Air Force Base Fairford in Gloucestershire with its state-of-the-art JF-17 Thunder Block-III fighter jets, accompanied by a C-130 Hercules transport aircraft.

The Royal International Air Tattoo 2025 will take place from July 18 to 20.

“PAF’s participation in RIAT, one of the world’s largest military airshows, underscores Pakistan Air Force’s commitment to showcasing its professional excellence, operational capability and the indigenous strength of its aviation industry,” read the statement.

Adding to the operational significance of this international deployment, Pakistan Air Force's JF-17 Thunder Block-III fighters executed successful Air-to-Air Refuelling operations en route to the United Kingdom with the support of a PAF IL-78 aerial refuelling tanker, it said.

“The intricate refuelling operation demonstrated PAF’s long-range operational capabilities and the proficiency of its air and ground crew in conducting extended operations beyond national borders.

“JF-17 Block-III is an EASA Radar and Long Range BVR equipped 4.5 generation multi-role fighter aircraft which is capable of undertaking wide variety of combat missions, bolstering airpower application in the face of contemporary challenges thereby strengthening national security,” read the ISPR statement.

“There is a palpable sense of enthusiasm across the United Kingdom following the recent Pakistan-India conflict as aviation enthusiasts and defence observers were eagerly looking forward to the arrival of the Pakistan Air Force’s JF-17 Thunder Block-III,” the statement added.

The aircraft’s combat-proven capabilities and operational excellence have garnered significant global attention, making its appearance at RIAT a highly anticipated highlight in the aerospace and defence community, the press release concluded.