FBR extends deadline to file tax returns by one month

KARACHI: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has extended the deadline to file tax returns by one month, it said Friday.



The returns could now be filed until September 30, 2018, the revenue authority said.

The Pakistan Tax Bar Association (PTBA), in a letter to the FBR chairperson, had sought an extension in the deadline to file returns for 2018.

The PTBA had stated that tax return forms were uploaded on August 17 after amendments and it was difficult to file tax returns in 11 days.

The PTBA had sought for the deadline to be extended to October 16.