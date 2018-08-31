Can't connect right now! retry
business
Friday Aug 31 2018
By
GEO NEWS

FBR extends deadline to file tax returns by one month

By
GEO NEWS

Friday Aug 31, 2018

The returns could now be filed until September 30, 2018, the revenue authority said Friday. — Geo News FILE

KARACHI: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has extended the deadline to file tax returns by one month, it said Friday.

The returns could now be filed until September 30, 2018, the revenue authority said.

The Pakistan Tax Bar Association (PTBA), in a letter to the FBR chairperson, had sought an extension in the deadline to file returns for 2018.

The PTBA had stated that tax return forms were uploaded on August 17 after amendments and it was difficult to file tax returns in 11 days.

The PTBA had sought for the deadline to be extended to October 16.

Comments

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM