Record $202 billion deals, highest-ever spectator turnout in Dubai Airshow 2025

Aircraft perform aerobatic manoeuvres at the Dubai Airshow 2025. — X/@DubaiAirshow

DUBAI: Dubai Airshow 2025 ended with record deals worth $202 billion, the Dubai government and organisers said.

This is double the amount announced in 2023.

The event also recorded its highest-ever attendance with 248,788 visitors from around the world, including Pakistan.

The Airshow hosted 1,500 exhibitors and delegations from 115 countries, showing Dubai’s growing role in global aviation, defence and space.

Pakistan’s pavilion also drew strong attention throughout the Airshow. The Pakistan Air Force showcased its JF-17 fighter jet, which impressed visitors with its performance and capabilities, while the Super Mushshak trainer aircraft also attracted steady interest.

Foreign defence specialists and military officials frequently visited the Pakistan pavilion and commended the professionalism and operational expertise of the Pakistan Air Force.

Dubai’s flagship carrier, Emirates, placed aircraft orders worth $41.4 billion, while Dubai’s budget airline, FlyDubai, signed a $13 billion agreement for new Boeing jets. Abu Dhabi’s national airline, Etihad Airways, also participated.

Dubai Airshow featured its largest Space Pavilion and hosted more than 50 astronauts and experts to discuss future space missions.

The event organisers said the show, held under the theme “The Future is Here,” highlighted new technologies and strengthened Dubai’s position as a major global aviation hub.