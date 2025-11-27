 
Geo News

Economic growth impossible sans tax reforms: Dr Zeelaf Munir

Dr Munir stresses stability, reforms, and responsible partnership for progress.

By
Web Desk
|

November 27, 2025

Pakistan Business Council Chairperson Dr Zeelaf Munir. — PBC
Pakistan Business Council Chairperson Dr Zeelaf Munir. — PBC

ISLAMABAD: Economic growth in Pakistan is not possible without tax reforms, said Dr Zeelaf Munir, chairperson of the Pakistan Business Council (PBC).

She was addressing the closing ceremony of the two-day ‘Dialogue in the Economy 2025’ in Islamabad, focused on the country’s investment climate, reforms in energy and mineral sectors, improvements in privatisation, and modernisation of the tax administration.

Dr Munir said: “Pakistan’s economic future depends on stability, reforms, and responsible partnership. No institution alone can bring development, and a documented economy is essential for the country.”

The ceremony was attended by State Bank Governor Jameel Ahmed, Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Aurangzeb, Energy Minister Sardar Owais Laghari, Petroleum Minister Ali Pervez Malik, National Coordinator of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) Lt Gen Sarfaraz Ahmed, and several industry experts, who shared their views on investment promotion and policy reforms.

Pakistan is entering a new economic phase, and the PBC reaffirmed its commitment to maintain constructive engagement with both the government and the private sector.

More From Business

Pakistan's unemployment rate rises to 7.1% in last five years: survey video
Pakistan's unemployment rate rises to 7.1% in last five years: survey
Ogra recommends reduction in SNGPL, SSGC gas prices for FY2025
Ogra recommends reduction in SNGPL, SSGC gas prices for FY2025
Barrick gives firm assurance on Reko Diq after withdrawal reports
Barrick gives firm assurance on Reko Diq after withdrawal reports
Record $202 billion deals, highest-ever spectator turnout in Dubai Airshow 2025
Record $202 billion deals, highest-ever spectator turnout in Dubai Airshow 2025
Govt rolls out reforms to stabilise economy, boost growth
Govt rolls out reforms to stabilise economy, boost growth
Ogra recommends up to 7.14% hike in gas prices
Ogra recommends up to 7.14% hike in gas prices
Minister orders uninterrupted gas supply for public during winter
Minister orders uninterrupted gas supply for public during winter
US lawmaker vows to hold investment conference for Pakistan
US lawmaker vows to hold investment conference for Pakistan
US Export-Import Bank to invest in Pakistan's critical mineral projects
US Export-Import Bank to invest in Pakistan's critical mineral projects