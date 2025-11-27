Economic growth impossible sans tax reforms: Dr Zeelaf Munir

Pakistan Business Council Chairperson Dr Zeelaf Munir. — PBC

ISLAMABAD: Economic growth in Pakistan is not possible without tax reforms, said Dr Zeelaf Munir, chairperson of the Pakistan Business Council (PBC).

She was addressing the closing ceremony of the two-day ‘Dialogue in the Economy 2025’ in Islamabad, focused on the country’s investment climate, reforms in energy and mineral sectors, improvements in privatisation, and modernisation of the tax administration.

Dr Munir said: “Pakistan’s economic future depends on stability, reforms, and responsible partnership. No institution alone can bring development, and a documented economy is essential for the country.”

The ceremony was attended by State Bank Governor Jameel Ahmed, Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Aurangzeb, Energy Minister Sardar Owais Laghari, Petroleum Minister Ali Pervez Malik, National Coordinator of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) Lt Gen Sarfaraz Ahmed, and several industry experts, who shared their views on investment promotion and policy reforms.

Pakistan is entering a new economic phase, and the PBC reaffirmed its commitment to maintain constructive engagement with both the government and the private sector.