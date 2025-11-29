Petroleum prices likely to drop up to Rs6.36 per litre from December 1

An undated image of Pakistan State Oil petrol pump. — APP/File

Petroleum prices in Pakistan are set to decrease from December 1, 2025, for the next two weeks, with cuts of up to Rs6.35 per litre, according to industry and government sources, The News reported on Saturday.

The anticipated relief is attributed to increased global supplies following the revival of several units at Kuwait’s Al-Zour Refinery, one of the largest refining complexes in the Gulf region.

According to preliminary calculations based on 13 days of data, the price of petrol is expected to decrease by Rs3.70 per litre, falling from Rs265.45 to a projected Rs261.75. The price of High-Speed Diesel (HSD) may also drop by Rs4.28 per litre, lowering it to Rs280.16, compared with the current Rs284.44.

Similarly, the price of kerosene is likely to decline modestly by Re0.73, bringing it down to an estimated Rs193.61 from Rs194.34. Also, the Light Diesel Oil (LDO) is projected to register the steepest reduction, with a cut of Rs6.35 per litre, taking the price down from Rs170.80 to Rs164.45.

The expected downward trend follows an improvement in supply conditions across the Gulf region.

In the previous fortnightly review, the federal government maintained the petrol price at Rs265.45 per litre, following recommendations from the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra).

However, the rates of high-speed diesel (HSD) were raised by Rs6 from Rs278.44 to Rs284.44 per litre.

This was reportedly because the diesel supplies had tightened due to maintenance work at the Kutais refinery in Kuwait and the temporary shutdown of two units at the Al-Zour refinery.

With these facilities now back in operation, supply shortages have eased, stabilising the market and putting downward pressure on international petroleum product prices.

Further supporting the expected price cuts is a decline in global crude prices. Brent crude has dropped by 1.44%, reaching $62.47 per barrel, while WTI crude has fallen by 1.68% to $58.83 per barrel.

Officials say that improved refinery output and softer crude prices have together created favourable conditions for Pakistan to pass on the benefit to consumers in the upcoming price revision.