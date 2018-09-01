India beat Pakistan to win bronze in Asian Games men's hockey

India's Akash Deep and Pradeep Singh scored goals for their side. — AFP

JAKARTA: India won a bronze medal in Asian Games men's hockey by defeating Pakistan 2-1 on Saturday.



The traditional rivals contested for the third position, with India's Akash Deep scoring a goal against Pakistan in the beginning of the match.

Pakistan unleashed successive attacks against the arch-rivals in the second and third quarters of the game, but failed to score a goal.

India's Pradeep Singh scored second goal for his side in the fourth quarter of the game.

Mohammad Ateeq scored the only goal for Pakistan and hence Indian won the bronze medal by winning the match 2-1.