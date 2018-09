A female personnel of Airports Security Force landed in hot waters after a video of her lip-synching and dancing on a song went viral on social networking platforms. Photo: Internet

The Airports Security Force (ASF) decision to penalised a female staff member after a video of her lip-synching on a song went viral has created an uproar on social networking platforms.

The officer, who is stationed at Sialkot airport, has lost two years of service including increments and perks.

People on twitter came out in the officer's support.

Some even suggested legal action against ASF.

A lawyer offered pro-bono assistance to the ASF officer.