Pakistan summons Indian envoy after civilian martyred in LoC firing

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Wednesday summoned Indian deputy high commissioner after a civilian was martyred in unprovoked Indian firing along the Line of Control (LoC).



Dr Mohammad Faisal summoned the Indian deputy high commissioner and condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violations by the Indian forces, a Foreign Office statement read.

The statement added that a civilian, Abdur Rauf, was martyred in Indian forces firing in Kotkotera Sector along the LoC on September 4.

“The Indian forces have carried out more than 2000 ceasefire violations along the LoC and the Working Boundary, resulting in the martyrdom of 32 innocent civilians, while injuring 122 others,” it added.

This unprecedented escalation in ceasefire violations by India is continuing from 2017 when the Indian forces committed 1,970 ceasefire violations, the FO further said.

“The deliberate targeting of civilian population areas is indeed deplorable and contrary to human dignity and international human rights and humanitarian laws. The ceasefire violations by India are a threat to regional peace and security and may lead to a strategic miscalculation,” the FO asserted.