Dr Arif Alvi's father was Jawaharlal Nehru’s dentist

It is a known fact that Dr Arif Alvi, who was elected the 13th president of Pakistan, is a dentist by profession.

However, what is commonly not known is that Alvi’s father was India's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru’s dentist.

A short biography of Alvi posted on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s website reads, “He has been recognised as one of the leading dentists in Karachi. His father Dr Habib ur Rehman Elahi Alvi who practiced dentistry in India migrated to Pakistan in 1947 and opened a dental practice in Saddar, Karachi.”

“Dr Elahi Alvi was a dentist to Jawaharlal Nehru and the family has letters from Nehru to Dr Alvi in their possession,” it added.

Alvi is the third president of the country whose family migrated to Pakistan from India after Partition.

President Mamnoon Hussain's family came from Agra while former president Pervez Musharraf's parents migrated from New Delhi.

