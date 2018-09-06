Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput blessed with baby boy

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput. Photo: File

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput were blessed with their second child, a baby boy, on Wednesday.

The baby was born at a hospital in Mumbai.

Shahid and Mira tied the knot in 2015 and had their first child, Misha, in 2016.

The couple had announced their second pregnancy in April 2018 on social media.

Earlier during an interview, Shahid, who is currently busy promoting his next film, Batti Gul Meter Chalu and has begun his prep for the Hindi remake of Telugu hit, Arjun Reddy, said he could only take a week off for his second child's birth.



“During Misha’s birth [in 2016], I took a couple of months off. This time too, I was negotiating to take a month-long break, but things didn’t work out. I will get only a week off from work. It is too short a duration, but such are the circumstances," he had said.