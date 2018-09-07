It's official! AB de Villiers will be part of Pakistan Super League

AB de Villiers - File photo

LAHORE: The fourth edition of the Pakistan Super League just got more exciting with the signing of South African legend AB de Villiers.



The former South African skipper, AB de Villiers, retired from international cricket earlier this year. He is considered among the great batsmen with over 20,000 international runs to his name.

A supremely athletic fielder and a batsman who can play shots in all possible directions, de Villiers will be one of the star attractions at this year’s PSL Player Draft.

“Pakistan Super League has grown into one of the top T20 tournaments in the world and I’ve really enjoyed watching PSL matches in recent years,” said de Villiers in a video message announcing his signing with PSL.

In his video message, the former South African captain also thanked Pakistani cricket fans for their support.

“PSL is a league that has given Pakistan so much to cheer about and I look forward to being on the field once again,” added de Villiers.

Ehsan Mani, Chairman PCB, welcomed AB de Villiers to PSL. “We are delighted with the signing of de Villiers for Pakistan Super League,” said Mani. “He is a modern-day great and he will add immense value to the tournament. His involvement in PSL will also provide great learning opportunities for our youngsters.”