Rapper Mac Miller dies of apparent OD at 26: reports

Mac Miller. Image: HipHopDX

American singer Mac Miller died Friday night of an apparent drug overdose, various lifestyle websites reported. Swimming, his latest album, was released on earlier this week.

According to TMZ, a friend of Miller called authorities to his home in San Fernando Valley where, upon arrival, he was pronounced dead.

Born Malcolm James McCormick and previously known as EZ Mac, Miller the rapper entered the underground music scene at the age of 14, and, in 2010, was signed a record deal.



He was reportedly suffering from drug-related illnesses and substance abuse, especially in light of him and his former girlfriend, singer Ariana Grande, parting ways in May 2018 after almost a two-year-long relationship.



He was also arrested for driving under the influence (DUI) and a hit-and-run case, which led Grande to tweet out a message to "take care of yourself".

Miller, according to TMZ, "was supposed to start a tour next month".



His last tweets, almost 19 hours ago, read: "I just wanna go on tour" and "Go get tickets for tour. […] The show is going to be special every night. I wish it started tomorrow. It starts October 27th."

