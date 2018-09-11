Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Sep 11 2018
Kashif Mushtaq

Unidentified gang hijacks WhatsApp accounts of users in Karachi

KARACHI: An unidentified gang is reportedly hacking WhatsApp accounts in the metropolis, it emerged on Tuesday.  

The cybercrime division of the Federal Investigation Authority has received numerous complaints from affected citizens in the past few days. 

The gang uses a fake prize scheme as the bait to hack accounts of unsuspecting citizens. 

Citizens are asked to share their WhatsApp code, which is then used to hack the account. 

The gang demands a payment through EasyPaisa in exchange of returning possession of the account, a citizen informed Geo News.

