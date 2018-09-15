Nawaz visits wife's grave, offers Fatiha

LAHORE: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Saturday visited the grave of his late wife Begum Kulsoom Nawaz in Jati Umra and offered Fatiha there.



The former premier visited the grave along with his mother.

Begum Kulsoom passed away in London on September 11 after a year-long battle with cancer.

Nawaz, his daughter Maryam and son-in-law Safdar were released on parole from September 12 (4pm) to September 17 (4pm), following the demise of Begum Kulsoom.

They were sentenced to jail by an accountability court weeks before the July 25 polls in the Avenfield property reference.

The Rasm-e-Qul of Begum Kulsoom will be held on Sunday.

Earlier in the evening, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif thanked those who attended the funeral prayers of his sister-in-law.

He said the prayers of the nation fortified the entire [Sharif] family in this hour of grief.

The PML-N president further said that only family members would participate in the Rasm-e-Qul on Sunday, requesting his party's sympathisers and the general public to pray and arrange Quran Khwani for Begum Kulsoom in their respective areas.

He clarified that the participation of only family members in the Rasm-e-Qul was aimed at saving people and sympathisers from any difficulties and distress.