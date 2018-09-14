Former first lady Kulsoom Nawaz laid to rest in Jati Umra

LAHORE: Begum Kulsoom Nawaz, wife of former premier Nawaz Sharif, was laid to rest in Jati Umra, Raiwind after offering of her funeral prayers by relatives, senior political figures and hundreds of party workers on Friday.



The funeral prayers, led by Maulana Tariq Jameel, were offered at Sharif Medical City in Raiwind. The prayers were attended by Sharif family members excluding Begum Kulsoom’s sons Hassan and Hussain Nawaz.

She was laid to rest in Jati Umra next to the resting place of her father-in-law Mian Sharif and brother-in-law Abbas Sharif.

The leadership of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf including Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar and NA Speaker Asad Qaiser attended the funeral prayers. Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leaders Khursheed Shah, Qamar Zaman Kaira were also in attendance. MQM-P leader and federal minister Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, MQM-P leader Farooq Sattar and PkMAP chief Mehmood Khan Azhakzai, Punjab Assembly speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and PML-Q leader Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain were also present.



Kulsoom Nawaz, the wife of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif passed away in London on September 11 after a year-long battle with cancer. Her funeral prayers were offered in London on Thursday following which Kulsoom Nawaz’s body was flown to Lahore.



Earlier on Friday, after her body arrived at Sharif Medical City, Nawaz, daughter Maryam Nawaz and Capt (retd) Mohammad Safdar who have been released on parole, were taken to the medical facility to pay their last respects.



On Thursday night, the Punjab home department issued a notification announcing an extension in the parole already awarded to Nawaz, Maryam and Safdar from September 12 (4pm) to September 17 (4pm).

Nawaz, Maryam and Capt Safdar had been sentenced to jail by an accountability court weeks before the July 25 polls in the Avenfield property reference.

Shehbaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz

Condolences offered



Since her passing, PML-N and representatives of other political parties have been visiting the Sharif family at their residence in Lahore and in London.

Visitors who offered their condolences included former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Malik Pervaiz, former president Mamnoon Hussain among others in Lahore. In London, the son of Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, Rakish Elahi and former Balochistan chief minister Sardar Sanaullah Zehri offered their condolence’s.







