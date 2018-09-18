Can't connect right now! retry
world
Tuesday Sep 18 2018
By
AFP

Trump accuses China of trying to ´impact´ US election with trade war

By
AFP

Tuesday Sep 18, 2018

US President Donald Trump. Photo: File

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump Tuesday accused China of seeking to influence upcoming US elections by taking aim at his political support base in the countries´ escalating trade war.

"China has openly stated that they are actively trying to impact and change our election by attacking our farmers, ranchers and industrial workers because of their loyalty to me," Trump tweeted.

Trump´s comments came a day after he targeted another $200 billion in Chinese imports with tariffs starting next week, drawing an immediate vow of retaliation from Beijing.

Comments

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM