India rejects Pakistan's proposal of hosting SAARC summit

ISLAMABAD: India on Thursday rejected Pakistan's proposal for hosting the next SAARC summit in Islamabad as proposed by Prime Minister Imran Khan.



Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar in a press conference said: "Time and again we have said that the atmosphere in the region is not conducive for this summit. It is difficult to hold the Saarc Summit which is to be hosted by Pakistan".

The development came in the backdrop of PM Imran's proposals to his Indian counterpart of a meeting between the respective foreign ministers on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) and for holding the 20th Saarc Summit in Islamabad.

India has accepted the other proposal as its Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj and her Pakistani counterpart Shah Mehmood Qureshi are expected to meet in New York on September 27.

The sources said that the two foreign ministers will meet on lunch in New York.

PM Imran's letter is believed to have been written in response to the Indian premier’s letter congratulating him for assuming office. Modi in his letter written on August 20 had called for a “meaningful and constructive” engagement between the two countries.



PM Imran in his letter acknowledged that the relations between both the countries face several challenges but that Pakistan is ready for talks on all issues, including terrorism.

India and Pakistan should look to resolve all major outstanding issues, including Kashmir, Sir Creek and Siachen, through dialogue, the prime minister wrote in his letter according to sources.

PM Imran also stressed that the two neighbors will have to take measures for the peace and betterment of their nations as well as the future generations.

Earlier in July, Modi had also telephoned PM Imran and congratulated him over his victory in the polls. During the telephonic conversation, Modi expressed hope that democracy will take deeper roots in Pakistan and reiterated his vision of peace and development in the region.

PM Imran, in his first speech after winning the general election, had said that he was keen to improve relations with India and wanted work to resolve all outstanding issues through dialogue.

India and Pakistan have not been engaged in any substantial dialogue since 2015 when Swaraj traveled to Islamabad for Heart of Asia conference.