Shehbaz Sharif terms mini-budget quite unrealistic and unfavorable

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shehbaz Sharif while rejecting the mini-budget, termed it quite unrealistic and unfavourable for general public.



The PML-N leader said that the party will fully discuss the budget in the parliamentary session and play a proper role of opposition.

In the session, it was decided to make Shehbaz Sharif as the chairman of the public accounts committee.

Shehbaz Sharif said that those making the mini-budget have no financial vision, policy or planning.

He further said that the party will not compromise over the Terms of Reference of the investigation committee made to probe rigging allegations in the General Elections 2018.

PML-N proposes four names for committee to probe rigging

PML-N has finalised four names to be part of the committee to probe allegations of rigging in the July 25 elections.

The PML-N decided on Ahsan Iqbal, Murtaza Javed Abbasi, Rana Sanullah and Rana Tanveer to represent the party in the committee.

The decision was made at a meeting of the PML-N parliamentary party on Monday, which was presided over by party president Shehbaz Sharif.