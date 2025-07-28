 
Abu Dhabi real estate market surges 39% in 1st half of 2025

Investors from 85 countries fuel Abu Dhabi’s real estate boom

By
Sibt-e-Arif
|

July 28, 2025

A general view of the Abu Dhabi skyline is seen, December 15, 2009. — Reuters
ABU DHABI: The real estate market in Abu Dhabi has seen a record surge in the first half of 2025, with total transactions reaching AED 51.72 billion (around Rs 4.15 trillion) — a sharp 39% rise compared to last year.

Fresh figures from the Abu Dhabi Real Estate Centre reveal over 14,100 deals sealed in just six months. Direct sales stood at AED 32.69 billion (Rs 2.54 trillion), while banks and financial institutions financed another AED 19.03 billion (Rs 1.48 trillion).

The boom drew investors from 85 countries, with Russia, China, the UK, France, Kazakhstan, and the US leading the pack. Pakistani and Indian buyers also made their mark, further highlighting the emirate’s growing global appeal.

Top hotspots included Saadiyat Island, where properties worth AED 9.1 billion (around Rs 707 billion) were purchased, and Yas Island, which saw sales of AED 5.86 billion (about Rs 454 billion) in homes and apartments.

