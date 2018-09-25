World fraternity laughs off Trump's 'administration' remarks in UNGA speech

UNITED NATIONS: Representatives from across the world on Tuesday laughed off US President Donald Trump's remarks in which he boasted about his administration's remarkable performance while addressing the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).



"In less than two years, my administration has accomplished more than almost any other administration in the history of our country. So true," Trump told the UNGA.

The diplomats present there openly laughed at the US president.

"Didn’t expect that reaction, but that’s okay," the US president said attempting to deflect it.

But his follow-up remarks triggered another round of laughter from attendees in the hall.