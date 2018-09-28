Can't connect right now! retry
Trump calls Kavanaugh testimony powerful, calls for Senate vote

US President Donald Trump arrives at Joint Base Andrews from New York, in Maryland, US, September 27, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
 

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump on Thursday reiterated his full backing for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh on Thursday, praising as powerful his testimony in a Senate hearing denying a university professor’s accusation that he sexually assaulted her 36 years ago.

“Judge Kavanaugh showed America exactly why I nominated him. His testimony was powerful, honest, and riveting,” Trump said in a Twitter post.

"Democrats’ search and destroy strategy is disgraceful and this process has been a total sham and effort to delay, obstruct, and resist.

“The Senate must vote,” he added.

