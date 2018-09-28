Trump calls Kavanaugh testimony powerful, calls for Senate vote

US President Donald Trump arrives at Joint Base Andrews from New York, in Maryland, US, September 27, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump on Thursday reiterated his full backing for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh on Thursday, praising as powerful his testimony in a Senate hearing denying a university professor’s accusation that he sexually assaulted her 36 years ago.



“Judge Kavanaugh showed America exactly why I nominated him. His testimony was powerful, honest, and riveting,” Trump said in a Twitter post.

"Democrats’ search and destroy strategy is disgraceful and this process has been a total sham and effort to delay, obstruct, and resist.

“The Senate must vote,” he added.

