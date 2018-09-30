Afghanistan's Rashid Khan becomes top all-rounder in ICC ODI ranking

DUBAI: Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan has become the top-ranked one-day international (ODI) all-rounder after his performance in the recently concluded Asia Cup.



Khan took 10 wickets in five matches and scored 87 runs at an average of 43.50, displacing Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hasan from the top of the all-rounders’ list.

Indian players dominated the batsman and bowlers ranking with skipper Virat Kohli maintaining his top spot in the batsman ranking.

Pakistan’s Babar Azam is the only batsman in the top ten batsman list.

Opener Imam-ul-Haq gained 15 places to reach a career-best position of 27 while veteran batsman Shoaib Malik gained 12 slots to reach no 42.

Fakhar Zaman maintained his position on number 19 after losing three points.

Indian bowler Jasprit Bumrah continued his reign ad the top-ranked ODI bowler.

Hasan Ali is the only Pakistani bowler in the top ten while Junaid Khan who played the loan Asia Cup match against Bangladesh gained seven slots to reach number 30.