Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Sunday Sep 30 2018
By
Web Desk

Afghanistan's Rashid Khan becomes top all-rounder in ICC ODI ranking

By
Web Desk

Sunday Sep 30, 2018

DUBAI: Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan has become the top-ranked one-day international (ODI) all-rounder after his performance in the recently concluded Asia Cup.

Khan took 10 wickets in five matches and scored 87 runs at an average of 43.50, displacing Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hasan from the top of the all-rounders’ list.

Indian players dominated the batsman and bowlers ranking with skipper Virat Kohli maintaining his top spot in the batsman ranking.

Pakistan’s Babar Azam is the only batsman in the top ten batsman list.

Opener Imam-ul-Haq gained 15 places to reach a career-best position of 27 while veteran batsman Shoaib Malik gained 12 slots to reach no 42.

Fakhar Zaman maintained his position on number 19 after losing three points.

Indian bowler Jasprit Bumrah continued his reign ad the top-ranked ODI bowler. 

Hasan Ali is the only Pakistani bowler in the top ten while Junaid Khan who played the loan Asia Cup match against Bangladesh gained seven slots to reach number 30. 

Comments

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM