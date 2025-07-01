Pakistan snooker team ready for IBSF World Championships in Bahrain

Pakistani snooker star Muhammad Asif.— Reporter/File

Pakistan’s four-member snooker squad will compete in the IBSF World Under-17, Under-21, Masters, and Six Red Men’s Snooker Championships, set to take place from July 13 to 24, 2025, in Manama, Bahrain.

The team includes seasoned champions and rising stars, each with a strong track record in international competitions.

Leading the charge is Muhammad Asif, a decorated snooker player who has previously won the IBSF World Snooker Championship in 2012 (Bulgaria), 2019 (Turkey) and 2022 (Qatar), along with multiple Asian and national titles. He will participate in the Masters and Six Red events, bringing his wealth of experience to the tournament.

Joining him is Shahid Aftab, another seasoned competitor and current national snooker champion who secured a bronze medal in the 3rd Asian Team Snooker Championship (2015, Iran). Aftab, known for his consistency and clean potting, will also compete in the Masters and Six Red categories.

On the youth front, Ahsan Ramzan, who won the Asian Under-21 Snooker Championship 2023 in Iran, will represent Pakistan in the Under-21 event. Ahsan also won the IBSF World Snooker Championship in Qatar in 2021.

Muhammad Hasnain Akhtar, the newest sensation, will participate in both the Under-17 and Under-21 events. The 16-year-old recently made headlines by winning the Asian Under-21 Snooker Championship (2024, Saudi Arabia), showcasing his rapid rise in the sport.

Naveed Kapadia, Secretary of the Pakistan Billiards and Snooker Association (PBSA), will accompany the team as manager and referee.