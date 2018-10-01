Firefighters extinguish blaze in Karachi building after eight hours

KARACHI: After struggling for eight hours, firefighters on Monday extinguished a fire which erupted in a building on the city's II Chundrigar Road.



Sources said the fire broke out at 5am in Techno City Plaza and an operation to help people evacuate the building began shortly after.



Geo.tv/Qamar Ali Mastoi

Rescue sources said 11 people stuck on the building’s fifth floor were safely evacuated through a snorkel.

Sindh Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani while speaking to the media said a short circuit was the likely cause of the fire. “No loss of life was reported,” he added.

A representative from the emergency response team said at least four fire brigades were engaged in the operation.

Pakistan Navy fire tenders also took part in the rescue operation.

