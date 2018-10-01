Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Oct 01 2018
Pakistan inflation eases to 5.12 per cent

Monday Oct 01, 2018

State Bank of Pakistan - File photo 

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's annual inflation eased to 5.12 per cent in September from 5.84 per cent a month earlier, the state Bureau of Statistics said on Monday.

On a month-on-month basis, prices fell 0.06 per cent in September.

The fall in inflation was mostly driven by a dip in the cost of vegetables.

But Pakistan's central bank warned over the weekend rising oil prices and four currency devaluations since December were likely to push up underlying inflation.

The State Bank of Pakistan raised key rates by 100 basis points on Saturday to ease inflation fears and plug a widening current account gap.

