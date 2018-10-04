OGRA notifies up to 143pc increase in gas tariff

The new gas tariff is effective from September 27. — Geo News FILE

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) notified an increase in gas tariff by as much as 143 per cent on Thursday.



Gas price for power generation companies was hiked by 57 per cent, according to the notification, whereas for rest of the industries went up by 40 per cent.

For fertiliser companies, the per-unit prices of gas as fuel and raw material were increased by 40 and 50 per cent, respectively.

The price for CNG sector was also increased by 40 per cent, according to the notification.

The new gas tariff is effective from September 27.

The per-unit price was increased by 20 per cent for consumers with 200MMBTU usage per month. The tariff was increased by 25 per cent on consumption of 300MMBTU monthly.

For consumers with usage of 400MMBTU and 500MMBTU, the prices were hiked by 30 and 143 per cent respectively.

CNG Association chairman Ghayyas Paracha termed the hike injustice with people and demanded the government to review its decision.

Paracha said the hike in tariff will cause up to Rs15 per kg increase in CNG price.