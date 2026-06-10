Saudi Arabia appoints Princess Maha to lead Future Investment Initiative

This undated image showsPrincess Maha bint Mishari bin Abdulaziz Al Saud. — Asharq Al-Awsat

Saudi Arabia's Future Investment Initiative Institute, which every year hosts an annual summit that draws Wall Street titans to Riyadh, has named Princess Maha Al Saud as its chief executive.

Apart from the annual Riyadh event, the initiative organises economic gatherings throughout the world to try to attract foreign investment.

The leadership change, shown on the institute's website, precedes a conference the institute is holding in Rome later this month and follows its Miami event in March, which was attended by US President Donald Trump.

The princess, who trained as a doctor, served as vice president of External Relations and Advancement at Alfaisal University in Riyad, and has represented Saudi Arabia at major international forums, including the G20, and the fourth Eurasian Women’s Forum.

Richard Attias, the institute's founder and longtime chief executive, is no longer CEO, but retains the title of chairman to the executive committee, the website shows.

Established in 2019 with Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund, as its founding partner, the Institute grew out of the Future Investment Initiative Institute annual conference, which was first convened in Riyadh in 2017.