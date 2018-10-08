Singer Kailash Kher accused of sexual harassment

Kailash Kher. Photo: File

Days after Bollywood actress Tanushree Dutta alleged she was sexually harassed on two film sets, a journalist has come forward and alleged that renowned Indian singer Kailash Kher sexually harassed her.

According to the Times of India, a female journalist has accused Kher of sexually harassing her and touching her inappropriately when she visited the singer’s house for an interview with another female colleague.

In a series of tweets, Natasha Hemrajani recalled how Kher harassed her when she was sent with a colleague to take pictures of the singer for an interview.

"I was sent with my colleague, a woman journalist, to take pictures of Kailesh Kher at his home for an interview. During the interview, this creep sat between us as close to us as he could. He also kept putting his hands on our thighs (on the skin above our skirts)," she wrote.

The journalist also alleged that model and former Big Boss contestant Zulfi Syed also sexually harassed her.

Recently, former Miss Universe contestant Tanushree Dutta said she was sexually harassed by multi-award-winning Bollywood star Nana Patekar during the filming of the romantic comedy "Horn Ok Pleassss" in 2008.

Dutta first made the allegations ten years ago after walking off the set.

She repeated the claim during a recent interview, also alleging that filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri had behaved inappropriately towards her during the shooting of the 2005 movie "Chocolate: Deep Dark Secrets".

Patekar and Agnihotri both deny the claims.