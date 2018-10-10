Can't connect right now! retry
Life & Style
Wednesday Oct 10 2018
By
Web Desk

Hillary Clinton hails Malala’s commitment for girls’ rights

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Oct 10, 2018

Former first lady of the United States Hillary Clinton hailed Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai for her commitment for the rights of girls around the world. Photo: Hilary Clinton Instagram 
1

Former first lady of the United States Hillary Clinton on Wednesday hailed Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai for her commitment for the rights of girls around the world.

Clinton, a former secretary of state, took to Instagram and said, “Six years ago today, a Taliban gunman walked up to Malala Yousafzai as she was trying to board her school bus in northern Pakistan and shot her for the crime of wanting an education."

"Her resilience and commitment to justice has made her a leading voice for the rights of girls around the world. As she has said: “If one man can destroy everything, why can't one girl change it?” Clinton added.

Malala is currently studying at Oxford University and is an advocate for girls' education.

She was shot by a Taliban gunman in 2012 while sitting in her school bus in Swat Valley.

Comments

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM