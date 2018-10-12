IHC dismisses petition seeking ban on release of ‘The Donkey King’

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday said a petition seeking a ban on the release of Geo Films co-production ‘The Donkey King’ was non-maintainable.



IHC judge Justice Aamer Farooq dismissed the petition during the initial hearing today.

The petitioner had called for a ban on the animated film saying that it was 'humiliating' towards the Raja caste. At first, the IHC reserved its verdict on whether the petition is maintainable or not and then dismissed it.

The ‘The Donkey King’ is set to hit screens starting from midnight.

The Geo Films and Talisman Studios production which has been directed by Aziz Jindani revolves around a donkey named Mangu Mangu Jan Mangu who is a dhobi.

The tongue and cheek dialogues and interesting story-line have us eagerly waiting for the film.

A special screening of the animated film was earlier held for celebrities and politicians and received praise.

Speaking to the media after the screening, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said the movie is packed with all the ingredients — comedy, drama, action and superb performances — and predicted it would be successful.