Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Oct 12 2018
By
Web Desk

IHC dismisses petition seeking ban on release of ‘The Donkey King’

By
Web Desk

Friday Oct 12, 2018

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday said a petition seeking a ban on the release of Geo Films co-production ‘The Donkey King’ was non-maintainable.

IHC judge Justice Aamer Farooq dismissed the petition during the initial hearing today. 

The petitioner had called for a ban on the animated film saying that it was 'humiliating' towards the Raja caste. At first, the IHC reserved its verdict on whether the petition is maintainable or not and then dismissed it.

The ‘The Donkey King’ is set to hit screens starting from midnight.

The Geo Films and Talisman Studios production which has been directed by Aziz Jindani revolves around a donkey named Mangu Mangu Jan Mangu who is a dhobi.

The tongue and cheek dialogues and interesting story-line have us eagerly waiting for the film.

A special screening of the animated film was earlier held for celebrities and politicians and received praise.

Speaking to the media after the screening, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said the movie is packed with all the ingredients — comedy, drama, action and superb performances — and predicted it would be successful. 

Comments

More From Entertainment:

Here’s what your favourite celebrities have to say about The Donkey King

Here’s what your favourite celebrities have to say about The Donkey King

 Updated 4 hours ago
Producer Karim Morani accused of sexual assault

Producer Karim Morani accused of sexual assault

 Updated 9 hours ago
#MeToo claims against Sajid Khan, Patekar halt production of 'Housefull 4'

#MeToo claims against Sajid Khan, Patekar halt production of 'Housefull 4'

 Updated 11 hours ago
Aladdin in the flesh - Disney to release live-action remake next May

Aladdin in the flesh - Disney to release live-action remake next May

 Updated 12 hours ago
One year in, #Metoo finding fresh battlefields worldwide

One year in, #Metoo finding fresh battlefields worldwide

 Updated yesterday
The Donkey King set to entertain filmgoers across Pakistan

The Donkey King set to entertain filmgoers across Pakistan

Updated yesterday
Rajkumar Hirani says new age dawning for Indian film industry

Rajkumar Hirani says new age dawning for Indian film industry

 Updated yesterday
Indian singer Abhijeet hits out at Pakistani critics after harassment claims

Indian singer Abhijeet hits out at Pakistani critics after harassment claims

 Updated yesterday
Harvey Weinstein wins dismissal of one criminal charge

Harvey Weinstein wins dismissal of one criminal charge

 Updated 2 days ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM