Indian court orders temporary seizure of Zakir Naik’s property

National Investigation Agency has attached four properties in Mumbai belonging to Zakir Naik. Photo: File

MUMBAI: A special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in India has ordered the attachment of four properties in Mumbai belonging to preacher Zakir Naik.

According to the Mumbai Mirror, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has attached four flats and a commercial establishment in Mumbai belonging to the 52-year-old.

The central agency’s application seeking permission to attach the properties owned by Naik was allowed on Thursday by the special court.

The court accepted the plea after the NIA submitted that Naik, staying overseas, was trying to sell these properties since his funding from various sources has been stopped after the central agency filed a case against him.

In November 2016, the central government had declared Naik's Mumbai-based Islamic Research Foundation as an "unlawful" association under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.