Can't connect right now! retry
world
Saturday Oct 13 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Indian court orders temporary seizure of Zakir Naik’s property

By
GEO NEWS

Saturday Oct 13, 2018

National Investigation Agency has attached four properties in Mumbai belonging to Zakir Naik. Photo: File

MUMBAI: A special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in India has ordered the attachment of four properties in Mumbai belonging to preacher Zakir Naik.

According to the Mumbai Mirror, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has attached four flats and a commercial establishment in Mumbai belonging to the 52-year-old.

The central agency’s application seeking permission to attach the properties owned by Naik was allowed on Thursday by the special court.

The court accepted the plea after the NIA submitted that Naik, staying overseas, was trying to sell these properties since his funding from various sources has been stopped after the central agency filed a case against him.

In November 2016, the central government had declared Naik's Mumbai-based Islamic Research Foundation as an "unlawful" association under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Comments

More From World:

Trump vows 'severe punishment' for Saudi Arabia if Khashoggi was killed

Trump vows 'severe punishment' for Saudi Arabia if Khashoggi was killed

 Updated 2 hours ago
Heavy rains, floods expected as Oman braces for cyclone

Heavy rains, floods expected as Oman braces for cyclone

Updated 2 hours ago
Snowstorm kills nine climbers on Nepal peak

Snowstorm kills nine climbers on Nepal peak

 Updated 2 hours ago
Pakistan calls for protection of children in conflict areas

Pakistan calls for protection of children in conflict areas

 Updated 9 hours ago
How two 'rebel girls' shook up publishing

How two 'rebel girls' shook up publishing

 Updated 11 hours ago
'We are fine': Melania Trump dismisses gossip about marriage

'We are fine': Melania Trump dismisses gossip about marriage

 Updated 12 hours ago
British-Pakistani Iris Iftikhar eyes Gold at British Taekwondo Championship

British-Pakistani Iris Iftikhar eyes Gold at British Taekwondo Championship

 Updated 13 hours ago
Hurricane Michael death toll hits 16

Hurricane Michael death toll hits 16

 Updated 15 hours ago
US envoy for Afghan peace Khalilzad meets Taliban officials in Qatar: WSJ

US envoy for Afghan peace Khalilzad meets Taliban officials in Qatar: WSJ

 Updated 16 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM