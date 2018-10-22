Can't connect right now! retry
world
Monday Oct 22 2018
By
REUTERS

Australia offers rare national apology to survivors of child sex abuse

By
REUTERS

Monday Oct 22, 2018

Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison stands before delivering the National Apology to survivors of child sexual abuse in the House of Representatives at Parliament House in Canberra, Australia, October 22, 2018-Reuters

SYDNEY: Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Monday offered a rare national apology, only the second since 2008, to victims of institutional child sexual abuse and their families, bringing some survivors to tears.

The gesture followed a five-year inquiry into child sexual abuse that delved into more than 8,000 cases of sexual misconduct, most of them at religious and state-run institutions responsible for keeping children safe.

“Today, as a nation, we confront our failure to listen, to believe, and to provide justice,” Morrison told lawmakers in the Australian capital, Canberra.

“We say sorry. To the children we failed, sorry. To the parents whose trust was betrayed and who have struggled to pick up the pieces, sorry.”

Expressions of national regret such as Monday’s are reserved for egregious misdeeds in which the state has played a role.

In the previous instance in 2008, then prime minister Kevin Rudd apologised to members of the Stolen Generations of indigenous Australians, forcibly taken from their families and communities as young children under assimilation policies.

Morrison also repeated Monday’s apology in a speech to nearly 800 victims, some of whom began to cry, images broadcast on television showed.

“It was very, very intense to be in that room,” Graeme, a victim who identified himself only by his first name, told the Australian Broadcasting Corp.

“I looked around and I thought to myself there is not a room of stronger people anywhere in the country.”

He added, “I am proud to be a victim and I am proud of all victims.”

Morrison vowed tougher oversight, although some victims say the government has failed to do enough.

“If they think saying sorry is going to finish it, it’s not,” Tony Wardley, who suffered abuse in the 1980s, told the broadcaster. “There’s still so much to be done.”

Australia set up a redressal scheme this year to pay abuse victims compensation of up to A$150,000 ($106,000) each.

But the conservative government has yet to decide if it will adopt recommendations from the wide-ranging national inquiry, most notably one requiring Catholic priests to report child abuse they may learn about in the confessional.

Comments

More From World:

Murder of Khashoggi 'premeditated': Saudi prosecutor

Murder of Khashoggi 'premeditated': Saudi prosecutor

 Updated 5 hours ago
De Niro, Biden latest suspected targets as Trump slams media

De Niro, Biden latest suspected targets as Trump slams media

 Updated 6 hours ago
US probes pipe bombs sent to Trump foes Obama, Clinton, CNN

US probes pipe bombs sent to Trump foes Obama, Clinton, CNN

 Updated 9 hours ago
Malaysia ex-PM and ally charged in $1.6 billion graft case

Malaysia ex-PM and ally charged in $1.6 billion graft case

 Updated 11 hours ago
UK's May says Saudi account of Khashoggi death lacks credibility

UK's May says Saudi account of Khashoggi death lacks credibility

 Updated 13 hours ago
India ministers seek to tighten rules against sexual harassment

India ministers seek to tighten rules against sexual harassment

 Updated 14 hours ago
Turkey shares 'evidence' with CIA chief over Khashoggi murder

Turkey shares 'evidence' with CIA chief over Khashoggi murder

 Updated 14 hours ago
Oxfam charity hit by sharp rise in sexual misconduct claims

Oxfam charity hit by sharp rise in sexual misconduct claims

 Updated 15 hours ago
Americans' anger may help Democrats in US midterm elections: poll

Americans' anger may help Democrats in US midterm elections: poll

 Updated 15 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM