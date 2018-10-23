Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Oct 23 2018
Working with Urwa Hocane life's most dreadful experience: Khalil-ur-Rehman

Tuesday Oct 23, 2018

Pakistani playwright, TV and film director Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar has said working with Urwa Hocane was "the most dreadful experience of his life”.

During a recent interview, Qamar spoke about the several changes in the cast of his upcoming film Kaaf Kangana which is now in its final stages of shooting and stars Ayesha Omar alongside Sami Khan and first-time actor Eshal Fayyaz.

The playwright, when asked why he replaced Sohai Ali Abro and Urwa Hocane from the film, responded, “There is a lot I can put up with but I cannot tolerate dishonesty. I want to work with actors who are dedicated.”

He went on to reveal that Urwa was not his first choice for the film but “she begged a lot”.

"I remember she wept like anything and I felt bad for her," Qamar said, adding that Farhan Saeed is a good friend of his and so he decided to cast Urwa.

However, Qamar said, "Working with her [Urwa] was the most dreadful experience of my life."

“I wish her good luck. But I am so scared that I will not be able to work with her again,” he added.

Qamar further said that refusing a role to Urwa in Kaaf Kangana was a very difficult decision. “I took sleeping pills as Farhan’s face kept appearing before me,” he said.

“But there was no choice but to take this hard decision,” the seasoned writer added.

