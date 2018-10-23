Can't connect right now! retry
world
Tuesday Oct 23 2018
By
AFP

Trump wants to meet Putin in Paris on November 11: Bolton

By
AFP

Tuesday Oct 23, 2018

US President Donald Trump and Russia's President Vladimir Putin talk during the family photo session at the APEC Summit in Danang, Vietnam November 11, 2017. — Reuters FILE

MOSCOW: Donald Trump wishes to meet his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin when the two visit Paris on November 11 for World War I commemorations, the US president´s National Security Advisor John Bolton said on Tuesday.

"I think President Trump will look forward to seeing you in Paris on the sidelines of the celebration of the 100th anniversary of the Armistice," Bolton told Putin in televised remarks as the two met for talks in Moscow.

Putin said: "It would be useful to continue a direct dialogue with the president of the United States... for example in Paris, if the American side is interested.

"It is possible and necessary to find points of convergence," Putin said, adding that trade between the two countries had actually grown despite sanctions.

Both leaders will be in Paris for the November 11 World War I commemorations, which 60 heads of state and government are expected to attend.

Trump and Putin held their first bilateral summit in Helsinki in July, after which the US president came under strong criticism at home for adopting a very conciliatory tone with his Russian counterpart.

"It was for me a meeting that was useful and sometimes quite tough. But finally it was constructive," said Putin of the Helsinki meeting.

"Honestly speaking, we are sometimes surprised to see that the United States sometimes takes absolutely unjustified measures against Russia which we can´t call friendly," he said.

"We hardly strike back... but this continues again and again."

Bolton met Monday with several senior Russian officials before his talks with Putin.

His visit comes after Trump announced that the United States would pull out of the Cold War-era Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF) signed by president Ronald Reagan and Mikhail Gorbachev, the last Soviet leader.

Comments

More From World:

Murder of Khashoggi 'premeditated': Saudi prosecutor

Murder of Khashoggi 'premeditated': Saudi prosecutor

 Updated 5 hours ago
De Niro, Biden latest suspected targets as Trump slams media

De Niro, Biden latest suspected targets as Trump slams media

 Updated 5 hours ago
US probes pipe bombs sent to Trump foes Obama, Clinton, CNN

US probes pipe bombs sent to Trump foes Obama, Clinton, CNN

 Updated 9 hours ago
Malaysia ex-PM and ally charged in $1.6 billion graft case

Malaysia ex-PM and ally charged in $1.6 billion graft case

 Updated 11 hours ago
UK's May says Saudi account of Khashoggi death lacks credibility

UK's May says Saudi account of Khashoggi death lacks credibility

 Updated 13 hours ago
India ministers seek to tighten rules against sexual harassment

India ministers seek to tighten rules against sexual harassment

 Updated 13 hours ago
Turkey shares 'evidence' with CIA chief over Khashoggi murder

Turkey shares 'evidence' with CIA chief over Khashoggi murder

 Updated 14 hours ago
Oxfam charity hit by sharp rise in sexual misconduct claims

Oxfam charity hit by sharp rise in sexual misconduct claims

 Updated 14 hours ago
Americans' anger may help Democrats in US midterm elections: poll

Americans' anger may help Democrats in US midterm elections: poll

 Updated 15 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM