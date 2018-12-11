Can't connect right now! retry
REUTERS

Instagram promotes Vishal Shah as head of product

The Instagram application is seen on a phone screen, August 3, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White/Files

Facebook Inc’s photo-sharing app Instagram said on Monday it promoted its director of product management Vishal Shah as the head of product, effective immediately.

Shah, who joined Instagram in 2015, assumed the position previously held by Adam Mosseri, who was appointed as Instagram’s head in October, following the high-profile exits of co-founders Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger in September.

As the director of product management for Instagram, Shah headed consumer, business, and revenue products divisions, including search, explore, Ads, IGTV, and shopping.

The appointment of Shah comes at a time when Facebook’s core platform is under fire for how it safeguards customer data, while it defends against political efforts to spread false information.

Facebook has seen many executive departures this year, including departures of co-founders of Facebook-owned messaging app WhatsApp Jan Koum and Brian Acton.

