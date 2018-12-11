Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Dec 11 2018
By
Amin Anwar

SC permits high-rise constructions beyond six floors in Karachi

Tuesday Dec 11, 2018

KARACHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday withdrew its order banning high-rise constructions beyond six floors in the metropolis.

A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar heard a petition filed by Association of Builders and Developers (ABD) against the ban on high-rise constructions at the SC’s Karachi Registry.

After a brief hearing, the SC withdrew its order banning high-rise constructions beyond six floors and simultaneously directed constructions to continue as per law in the city.

“As per Sindh Building Control Authority laws, high-rise buildings can be constructed,” the bench stated.

Further, Justice Nisar remarked, “Along with the industry Bahria Town will also benefit.”

Six months ago, the Supreme Court had banned high-rise constructions beyond six floors in Karachi.

Buildings will be constructed as per law: ABD

Speaking to the media outside the SC Karachi Registry following the order, the ABD delegation said, “The court has withdrawn the ban that was placed two years ago. Now, buildings will be constructed as per the law.”

“Over 500 projects and investment worth Rs1,000 billion had been stopped owing to the ban,” they added.

