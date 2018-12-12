Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Dec 12 2018
GEO NEWS

PM Khan's Cabinet expands to a whopping 42 members, including Swati

GEO NEWS

Wednesday Dec 12, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan's Cabinet has now risen to 42 members in total, according to a list issued by the Cabinet Division on Tuesday.

As per the new list, the members comprise 24 federal ministers, six ministers of state, four advisers, and eight special assistants.

Interestingly, the report further mentions that despite his resignation being accepted, Azam Swati's name is still listed among the Cabinet ministers.

It is noteworthy that in addition to this, Khan himself holds seven ministries, including that of the interior. Other ministries are Statistics, Transportation, Overseas Pakistanis, Parliamentary Affairs, and Postal Services.

On the other hand, Murad Saeed, who, on Monday, was commended by Khan on his performance, holds two portfolios — Minister of State for Communication and Postal Services.

