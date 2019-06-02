Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Jun 02 2019
By
Web Desk

US envoy Zalmay Khalilzad arrives in Pakistan to discuss Afghan peace process

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jun 02, 2019

United States Special Representative for Afghanistan reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad. Photo: David Karp  

ISLAMABAD: United States Special Representative for Afghanistan reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad arrived in Islamabad on Sunday to hold meetings with Pakistan leadership and discuss the Afghan peace process.

Khalilzad attended Pakistan-US consultative meeting at the foreign office in an effort for abiding peace and reconciliation process in Afghanistan.

"Matters of mutual interest including the Afghan Peace process came under discussion In line with Prime Minister’s vision, Pakistan reiterated its commitment for peace. It encouraged all sides to seize the moment to end the prolonged conflict through political settlement," said FO spokesperson Dr Faisal.

The US delegation met with the civil and military leadership, while Khalizad is expected to later meet Foreign Secretary Sohail Mehmood during his visit. 

Khalizad will travel to Afghanistan, Belgium, Germany, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates from May 31 to June 16, as part of an overall effort to facilitate a peace process that ends the conflict in Afghanistan.

Comments

