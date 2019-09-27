Can't connect right now! retry
world
Friday Sep 27 2019
US presses India to ease Kashmir restrictions, seeks lower tensions

Friday Sep 27, 2019

UNITED NATIONS: The United States wants New Delhi to quickly ease restrictions imposed in occupied Kashmir, a senior official said Thursday, declaring President Donald Trump's willingness to mediate to ease tensions between India and Pakistan over the disputed territory.

Trump met separately this week with both Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, who are both due to address the UN General Assembly on Friday.

United States Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asian Affairs Alice Wells said US had concerns over the clampdown in the region.

"We hope to see rapid action — the lifting of the restrictions and the release of those who have been detained," Wells told reporters.

India in August revoked the autonomous status of occupied Kashmir, which had been India's only Muslim-majority state. It detained a wide range of political leaders and restricted communications for ordinary people.

"The United States is concerned by widespread detentions, including those of politicians and business leaders, and the restrictions on the residents of Jammu and Kashmir," Wells added. 

"We look forward to the Indian government's resumption of political engagement with local leaders and the scheduling of the promised elections at the earliest opportunity," she said.

Occupied Kashmir is divided between India and Pakistan and served as the trigger for two of their full-fledged wars.

"The world would benefit from reduced tensions and increased dialogue between the two countries and, given these factors, the president is willing to mediate if asked by both parties," she said.

India, however, has long rejected any outside role on Kashmir and quickly shot down the idea after Trump mentioned mediation in a July meeting with PM Imran.

The Modi government says that its actions will spur economic development in Kashmir and defends the restrictions as temporary means to ensure calm and prevent Pakistan from meddling.

On Tuesday, Trump urged Modi to improve ties with Pakistan and “fulfil his promise to better the lives of the Kashmiri people,” the White House said.

The previous day PM Imran had urged Trump in a meeting to use US influence to help end India’s “siege” of the volatile territory.

In its clampdown of occupied Kashmir, India flooded the territory — already one of the world’s most militarised zones  — with troops, imposed severe restrictions on movements and cut all telephone, mobile phone and internet connections. Thousands of people were arrested.

