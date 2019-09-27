Can't connect right now! retry
world
Friday Sep 27 2019
By
AFP

The Muslim looking after a Hindu shrine in India

By
AFP

Friday Sep 27, 2019

Like his forefathers, Motibar Rahman, 73, sweeps the Burha Gosair Than shrine every morning and lights candles for Shiva, one of Hinduism's foremost deities. Photo: AFP

GUWAHATI: Even in the topsy-turvy world of Indian religion, Motibar Rahman stands out as a Muslim looking after a Hindu shrine, as his family has done for centuries -- on the orders of Lord Shiva himself.

Like his forefathers, Rahman, 73, sweeps the Burha Gosair Than shrine every morning and lights candles for Shiva, one of Hinduism´s foremost deities, who many believe resides inside.

"Before me, my father used to do this work and his father before him. Our family has been the keepers of this holy place for the past 500 years," the 73-year old told AFP.

"The first man in our family is Borhansa. Lord Shiva came to Borhansa and told him, ´I want to live in this place. From now on it will be the responsibility of your family to keep this place. I shall accept service from your family only and no one else´," Rahman explained.

The shrine is in Assam state, part of India's far-flung northeast, long a melting pot of ethnic groups and religions sandwiched between Muslim-majority Bangladesh and mostly Buddhist Myanmar.

Tensions have been stoked by a recent citizens´ register in the state of 33 million that its proponents hope will weed out "non-indigenous" people, many of them Muslims.

According to the 2011 census, 61 percent of Assamese are Hindu and 34 percent Muslim. The remainder are Christian, Buddhist, Sikh or of other religions.

Rahman says that his name was included in the citizens´ register -- unlike some 1.9 million people who now face the possibility of being made stateless, put in detention camps and even deported.

"Apart from the Hindus, lots of Muslim people also come here and offer prayers. People including the Hindus and Muslims say that their prayers are often fulfilled," he said.

More From World:

Two pilots killed as Indian army chopper crashes in Bhutan

Two pilots killed as Indian army chopper crashes in Bhutan

 Updated 4 hours ago
Climate strikes reach New Zealand as tens of thousands of children take to streets

Climate strikes reach New Zealand as tens of thousands of children take to streets

 Updated 5 hours ago
Saudi Arabia opens to the world: Key tourist sites

Saudi Arabia opens to the world: Key tourist sites

 Updated 7 hours ago
Bill Gates hails PM Imran's leadership for developing anti-poverty strategy

Bill Gates hails PM Imran's leadership for developing anti-poverty strategy

Updated 12 hours ago
Barricades and books: life in restive occupied Kashmir

Barricades and books: life in restive occupied Kashmir

Updated 13 hours ago
US-Iran tensions ratchet up further despite UN efforts

US-Iran tensions ratchet up further despite UN efforts

 Updated 13 hours ago
White House accused of cover-up over Trump-Ukraine call

White House accused of cover-up over Trump-Ukraine call

 Updated 13 hours ago
Occupied Kashmir: Modi government makes post-curfew plan

Occupied Kashmir: Modi government makes post-curfew plan

 Updated 13 hours ago
Saudi Arabia drops abaya restriction for foreign women

Saudi Arabia drops abaya restriction for foreign women

 Updated 13 hours ago
US says Assad again used chemical weapons, vows action

US says Assad again used chemical weapons, vows action

 Updated 14 hours ago
US presses India to ease Kashmir restrictions, seeks lower tensions

US presses India to ease Kashmir restrictions, seeks lower tensions

 Updated 14 hours ago
Qureshi walks out as Indian counterpart Jaishankar speaks in New York

Qureshi walks out as Indian counterpart Jaishankar speaks in New York

 Updated 23 hours ago

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM